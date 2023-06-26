I read with amusement and amazement about the number of boxes that Donald Trump had at his Mar-a-Lago estate. I have a number of boxes in my garage from our last house move but none are secret or classified and in time they will probably be thrown out unopened.
READER LETTER | Donald Trump's boxes in bathroom a red flag
I read with amusement and amazement about the number of boxes that Donald Trump had at his Mar-a-Lago estate. I have a number of boxes in my garage from our last house move but none are secret or classified and in time they will probably be thrown out unopened.
The storage of documents in the bathroom suggests hoarding which many consider a mental health issue. Google tells me that some other signs include emotional outbursts or a lack of ability to recognise reality, maybe an election loss.
I am not a medical expert so I can't make any conclusions on the matter but I have my own suspicions. There is also a concern about your thinking processes if you claim it is all a conspiracy against you and only you. Let's hope for a better, more stable, leadership next time, no matter which side they come from.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
