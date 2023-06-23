SA mourns a cultural icon of note in nonagenarian Mme Grace Masuku, 91, who was buried last Sunday at Moruleng village near Sun City.
An elegant and buoyant former educator, Masuku participated in most arts, culture and heritage events organised by the government, university, NGOs, etc. Her knowledge of Batswana traditions was so extraordinary that in 2006 she was awarded the Order of the Baobab in Silver by former president Thabo Mbeki.
Surprisingly, there was no SABC live coverage of the funeral service of such a person of eminence. The national broadcaster has an ethical obligation to preserve the legacies of iconic persons in the country and not to reserve live coverage services for politicians and selected artists, including some who happened to be horrifically killed by partners.
The University of North West proudly acknowledged her contribution towards the establishment of the Indigenous Knowledge Systems centre. Hopefully, Masuku’s wealth of indigenous knowledge she so dearly shared with various communities and students will be a source of inspiration towards restoration of the lost knowledge of self.
Years ago during a Women’s Day celebration, she flawlessly articulated the natural essence of a woman from an Afrocetric perspective. It’ll be a befitting tribute if her vision to establish more herbal pharmacies throughout the country could be relialised by the next generation. The length of a frog is known after its death – West Africa proverb.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SABC snub of late cultural icon's legacy a big low blow
