×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s Europe trip is for political point scoring

By READER LETTER - 19 June 2023 - 14:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

This trip to Europe by African leaders led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is nothing but a political point scoring façade.

Ramaphosa can't lead SA but appoints himself to lead other leaders; it's like a blind man leading the blind to nowhere. How can he forge peace between super powers, when he can't broker peace within his own ANC party?

He must stop wasting taxpayers money. He must come back home and use that money to solve the power crisis in the country and stop load shedding that is destroying the economy. Ramaphosa has created a poor political legacy for himself as a president. South Africans deserve better.

Themba Brown, Soweto

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin