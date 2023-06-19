This trip to Europe by African leaders led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is nothing but a political point scoring façade.
Ramaphosa can't lead SA but appoints himself to lead other leaders; it's like a blind man leading the blind to nowhere. How can he forge peace between super powers, when he can't broker peace within his own ANC party?
He must stop wasting taxpayers money. He must come back home and use that money to solve the power crisis in the country and stop load shedding that is destroying the economy. Ramaphosa has created a poor political legacy for himself as a president. South Africans deserve better.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa’s Europe trip is for political point scoring
Image: GCIS
