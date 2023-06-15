Already in 2016, Barend la Grange, Wannie Carstens and I identified the need for South Africans to look each other in the eye and talk about our past, our present and our future. To unlock the treasure of goodwill among our people and to close ranks around common challenges and opportunities to rebuild our country, starting on community level like Germany did after World War II.
With others, we formulated a detailed strategy. In 2020, 30 years after the release of Nelson Mandela, the late FW de Klerk reopened wounds of the past by not being able to admit that apartheid was a crime against the dignity of our people.
That led to the declaration of the group of 10 Afrikaans speakers, including La Grange, Carstens, Truida Prekel, Willie Esterhuise and others recognising that apartheid was indeed a crime against the dignity of our people. Importantly, the declaration was also forward looking.
We committed ourselves and invited South Africans of all persuasions to talk and work together to build a better future for all our people. Dialogue for Action is an inclusive network of individuals and organisations that grew organically from these early initiatives and came to fruition now.
La Grange and Prekel act as convenors. More than ever before, it is time for patriotic and well-meaning South Africans to talk and take hands on community level, there where we have common needs and face common challenges to reignite the spirit of our people and to start rebuilding our country. The timing of a broader inclusive meeting of Dialogue for Action in Johannesburg to coincide with Youth Day is opportune and symbolic.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | It’s time to be patriotic and rebuild SA
