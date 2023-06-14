Most if not all the rivers in Gauteng are contaminated with sewage. People can no longer fish in the rivers while religious rituals like baptism have become difficult to conduct. Stepping into any flowing river in Gauteng is suicidal.
The government is only focusing on treatment plants and are turning a blind eye on the raw sewage flowing onto the streets and into drainage systems. Most of the sewerage systems are continuously ineffective, blocked and spilling into the stormwater drains and down to the local rivers.
In some townships walking through raw sewage in the streets is a daily experience for local children. The township leadership is letting down the communities because once our local councillors are voted into office, they move out to live in the suburbs.
James N Hanyani, by email
READER LETTER | Gauteng rivers are sewage streams
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
