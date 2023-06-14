READER LETTER | Gauteng quake questions our preparedness

The powerful earthquake that rocked Gauteng and adjacent provinces is a grim and deadly reminder that monumental events, natural and unnatural, shape our destiny.
Time and proper research and analysis will prove what triggered off this huge upheaval. It could be a fully fledged tectonic event or a massive mining induced seismic catastrophe. Earthquakes have shaken SA before with Western Cape and KZN having witnessed quakes of major proportions.
The 1969 Tulbagh earthquake’s magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale and the depth 32km. It was caused by tectonic plate movements. In November 2022, a 4.6 earthquake rocked Greytown in central KZN. The most powerful non-seismic event was in 2014 during the Orkney earthquake in North West province, which registered 6.3 followed by 84 aftershocks.
A 7 magnitude earthquake could occur within these specified areas during our lifetime. The scary aspect of such an event should keep our leaders awake at night. We are ill-prepared for catastrophic events. The massive floods in KZN and the Boksburg tanker explosion vividly exposed our ill preparedness.
The National Disaster Management Centre must include earthquake preparedness in it’s long-term planning. The sub-continent faces increasing levels of disaster risk. The Gauteng earthquake was a wake up call. We empathised with Turkey, during it’s series of deadly quakes and graphically witnessed natural events on a catastrophic scale that obliterated buildings and precious lives in a mere 20 seconds.
The Gauteng earthquake was around 30 to 60 seconds of swaying and shaking, a terrifying experience that will be ingrained in our psyche for generations to come. Judging from all the massive reports on social media, the Gauteng earthquake was a terrifying ordeal.
Earthquake preparedness and the close monitoring of seismic events must become a priority in our lives. According to the National Earthquake Information Centre, there are about 55 global earthquakes recorded everyday.
We cannot predict earthquakes, but we can make them less deadly by being prepared.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Gauteng quake questions our preparedness
