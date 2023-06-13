Only 15% of SA’s 257 municipalities have been given a clean audit as reported by the auditor-general for the 2021-22 financial year, with the overall standard of financial management having regressed in the past five years. It was 16% in the previous year.
Presenting the consolidated general report on local government audit outcomes, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said: “Local government has been characterised by dysfunctional municipalities, financial mismanagement, council and administrative instability, and crumbling municipal infrastructure.”
Up to 38 municipalities received a clean audit with no findings, while 100 received unqualified audits with findings, with 25 municipalities receiving disclaimers, meaning that their financial statements cannot be relied upon.
I have always wondered what’s the role of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), let alone the value it presents to residents in the municipalities which are members of the organisation. Of course, how the entity is financed also comes into the picture.
Salga’s website states six points as its mandate.
Mandate no 3 is headed “Capacity Building” and states “Build capacity of the municipality as an institution. As well as the leadership and technical capacity of councillors and officials”.
Mandate no 4 is headed “Support and Advice” and states “Support and advice members on a range of issues to assist with the effective execution of their mandates”.
In all media coverage of the auditor-general’s report that I was able to come across, none had any reference to Salga. Appears the role of Salga in the performance of municipalities is not recognised by the auditor-general’s mandate or the media.
This begs the question, what value do we as citizens derive from the existence of Salga?
Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | What’s the use of Salga as municipalities fumble?
Image: Eugene Coetzee
