The June 8, 2023 letter by Prof Themba Sono with the title,“DA can never win presidency” refers.
Sono challenges the fact that because the DA governs well locally and provincially, that it doesn’t mean that a DA national government would not be able to govern well nationally. His statement is totally illogical; where he provides no concrete supporting facts to what he says. Instead, he reinforces his conspiracy theories without concrete proof.
If all that matters is the race of the leader of a political party, then perhaps Themba Sono could explain why the party he led disappeared in 2004.
Manny de Freitas, MP and DA shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Sono illogical about DA’s chances in next election
