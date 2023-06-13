The country has sunk to its lowest in terms of lawlessness as legislators and law enforcement agencies have been reduced to spectators in the game they should be playing.
READER LETTER | Envisaged 1994 paradise is turning into hell
Image: Raymond Preston.
The country has sunk to its lowest in terms of lawlessness as legislators and law enforcement agencies have been reduced to spectators in the game they should be playing.
Those outside the law enforcement system run the show. The minibus taxi operators are able to wake up and decide to take control of a particular place. People armed with weapons of war getting into hostels to kill dwellers, unabated levels of kidnapping and others being shot while walking the streets.
The unfortunate part about all these is that the victims are mostly black, if not all black, which makes one to ask the question, was the liberation struggle not about improving and rescuing black lives?
The justice system is in competition with the best soapies on the land as the well off are using courts as stages to showcase their dominance and wealth. We will always wake up to the Zuma show, or having a choice of the Mkhwebane one and recently the Bester show has hit us. All indicating one thing that courts can only be accessed by those with the means as the marginalised majority can only be seen there as the accused.
The immigrants, many illegal, are running their own country within ours, through illegal mining and production of consumer goods and all our government can do is watch all the damage that’s being caused.
The Chinese nationals are being allocated large pieces of land to build malls for their products, which destroy our manufacturing industries leaving millions unemployed.
The attacks on women and children are showing no signs of going down as the police minister seem happy to provide us with statistics every now and then. Maybe this is the only way to determine productivity in the police force.
The envisaged 1994 paradise has turned into hell and we seem to have no way out of the mess. Who are the beneficiaries of all this lawlessness engulfing our beloved country? We are a country that misses Steve Biko.
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
