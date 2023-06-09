READER LETTER | Zuma and Ramaphosa have lowered the presidential bar

In the past (pre- and post-democracy), ANC presidents were quality leaders. They were erudite, visionaries and thinkers. Not only that, they were also widely respected for their excellent leadership.
The oldest political party in Africa has produced two Nobel Peace prize winners. These leaders are also quoted in leadership and political speeches. They are also subjects of Master’s and PhD's theses.
However, the last two presidents of the ANC in the democratic era are a huge disappointment. I’m referring to Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma and Ramaphosa have lowered the bar.
In this letter, my focus is on Zuma. Since the dawn of our democracy, there is no ANC president that has appeared before the court like Msholozi. He did not appear in court for political reasons only but for corruption as well.
When he was accused of corruption, he said he wanted to have his day in court. Yet, when the opportunity presented itself for him to have his day in court, he exploited every avenue not to go to court. Additionally, there is no ANC president that has been to jail post apartheid except Zuma. Two years or so ago, he spent about three months in jail for defying the Zondo Commission. He was released on parole by his controversial ally Arthur Fraser.
He is also the only former governing party leader who has no matric. Others had PhDs, Masters, honours and other degrees. Their education helped them understand simple and complex issues.
Zuma is regarded as an elder in the ANC. When the governing party has problems and challenges, it consults its elders. However, I doubt if Ramaphosa’s party consults the former president when it needs advice and guidance.
JZ was supposed to be relaxing at Nkandla and spending quality time with his grandchildren. Instead, he is spending his valuable time in court defending himself or fighting Billy Downer and Karen Maughan. When is this madness going to stop?
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Zuma and Ramaphosa have lowered the presidential bar
Image: Theo Jeptha
