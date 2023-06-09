Emfuleni residents’ electricity crisis is far from over because the DA in Emfuleni has not yet received any feedback from the petition handed over to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) seven months ago.
The petition seeks to address Eskom’s failure to replace broken and faulty transformers in areas where they supply electricity in Emfuleni. Some of these areas have been without electricity for more than five years.
Furthermore, the DA has been reliably informed that Eskom is forcing the affected residents to pay R500 per household to fix broken and faulty transformers.
Since handing over the petition to the NCOP, the DA has not received any acknowledgement letter or any feedback on the progress made on this petition.
Emfuleni residents and businesses are suffering because of this prolonged electricity crisis, yet there are no urgent interventions from the government and NCOP to resolve this matter
Kingsol Chabalala, DA constituency head, Emfuleni North
READER LETTER | Eskom mum on Emfuleni electricity crisis
Image: Freddy Mavunda
