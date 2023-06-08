Metrobus, a City of Johannesburg entity, displays a clear lack of interest and urgency to resolve complaints by its passengers. This is evident on social media platforms where many passengers complain about service levels.
I have been travelling the same route from Northgate to Gandhi Square for three months and my troubles started with a replacement driver who refused to allow myself and a Wits student to board as she was “only going as far as Olivedale”.
No bus service terminates at Olivedale. She lied. We had to hastily make other travel arrangements and then discovered the same bus and its driver parked on President Fouche Drive in Boskruin, shopping at a roadside spaza shop. The same driver failed to stop on two other occasions.
My complaint about this renegade driver was escalated to senior officials as well as the Metrobus complaint email address and was simply ignored; no acknowledgement received and no action taken against the driver. This is an indication that there is no accountability on every tier within this entity.
Like most CoJ entities, Metrobus also fails the citizens of Johannesburg. There must be the political will to change Metrobus and if this is not forthcoming, there will be no accountability.
Noël van Breda, Sundowner, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Metrobus doesn't listen to complaints from riders
Image: Dudu Zitha
