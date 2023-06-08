Gauteng small-scale farmers are struggling due to a lack of equipment to ensure sustainable farming. On an oversight inspection, it was clear that the department of agriculture and rural development is making many promises to emerging farmers and yet taking years to facilitate the implementation of these promises.
These farmers have been waiting for borehole pumps for years. Another farmer has been waiting for many years to get a fence installed to upgrade the security of the farm. Another farmer requested solar years ago to help their poultry enterprise. Farmers continue to struggle while the department underspent by R56,9m on conditional grants for the 2022/23 financial year.
This department is failing in its core mandate to support small-scale farmers due to its incompetence and lack of proper planning. Small-scale farmers must not suffer because the department fails to spend its allocated budget.
The conditional grant is meant to support and develop farmers in terms of goods and services. In addition, R8m was not spent due to the non-delivery of machinery and equipment.
The department is now forced to apply for a rollover of funds from Treasury due to underspending. In addition, officials in this department were rewarded with wage increases totalling R39m and a 1.5% notch progression while failing to spend on service delivery.
Gauteng is in dire need of food security and support for small-scale farmers. It is unacceptable that the department is not spending its budget.
Bronwynn Engelbrecht, DA shadow MEC for agriculture
READER LETTER | Department bankrupting Gauteng small farmers
Image: Alaister Russell
