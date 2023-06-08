×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | DA can never win presidency

By READER LETTER - 08 June 2023 - 08:49
Members of the Democratic Alliance attending the Federal congress.
Members of the Democratic Alliance attending the Federal congress.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Manny de Freitas is correct on one thing. In general, the DA governs very well in municipalities and in fact SA would be better served were the DA confined to local governments and perhaps provincial governments.

But to say because it governs well locally, ipso facto,  then it can govern well nationally, is nonsensical given its maniacal stance towards the US-EU policy proclivities. Because the US and EU have very strong economic power then SAs emulation of that will bring manna from heaven is absurd.

If apartheid SA did economically better than ANC SA, we know the reasons for that, dont we?

My main concern with the DA nationally was John Steenhuisen. So much of his utterances are an echo of His Masters voice. Theres nothing he says one hasnt heard either from Washington or London or Brussels. Euro-America is the standard, so SA must follow it. That is the Steenhuisen principle. 

Unless the DA has a credible black leader rather than the vuvuzela pro-West Steenhuisen, the DA can never win the presidency regardless of the ANC pathos. And the honorable de Freitas wants to deny that. Then, certainly, he is as deluded as the daughters of Pelias.

Prof Themba Sono, email

READER LETTER | Prof Sono’s DA conspiracy theories nonsensical

In his letter, “The Union Buildings’ seat is too hot”, Sono opines about “the frightening prospect” that either Cyril Ramaphosa, Julius Malema or ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death