Manny de Freitas is correct on one thing. In general, the DA governs very well in municipalities and in fact SA would be better served were the DA confined to local governments and perhaps provincial governments.
But to say because it governs well locally, ipso facto, then it can govern well nationally, is nonsensical given its maniacal stance towards the US-EU policy proclivities. Because the US and EU have very strong economic power then SA’s emulation of that will bring manna from heaven is absurd.
If apartheid SA did economically better than ANC SA, we know the reasons for that, don’t we?
My main concern with the DA nationally was John Steenhuisen. So much of his utterances are an echo of His Master’s voice. There’s nothing he says one hasn’t heard either from Washington or London or Brussels. Euro-America is the standard, so SA must follow it. That is the Steenhuisen principle.
Unless the DA has a credible black leader rather than the vuvuzela pro-West Steenhuisen, the DA can never win the presidency regardless of the ANC pathos. And the honorable de Freitas wants to deny that. Then, certainly, he is as deluded as the daughters of Pelias.
Prof Themba Sono, email
READER LETTER | DA can never win presidency
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Manny de Freitas is correct on one thing. In general, the DA governs very well in municipalities and in fact SA would be better served were the DA confined to local governments and perhaps provincial governments.
But to say because it governs well locally, ipso facto, then it can govern well nationally, is nonsensical given its maniacal stance towards the US-EU policy proclivities. Because the US and EU have very strong economic power then SA’s emulation of that will bring manna from heaven is absurd.
If apartheid SA did economically better than ANC SA, we know the reasons for that, don’t we?
My main concern with the DA nationally was John Steenhuisen. So much of his utterances are an echo of His Master’s voice. There’s nothing he says one hasn’t heard either from Washington or London or Brussels. Euro-America is the standard, so SA must follow it. That is the Steenhuisen principle.
Unless the DA has a credible black leader rather than the vuvuzela pro-West Steenhuisen, the DA can never win the presidency regardless of the ANC pathos. And the honorable de Freitas wants to deny that. Then, certainly, he is as deluded as the daughters of Pelias.
Prof Themba Sono, email
READER LETTER | Prof Sono’s DA conspiracy theories nonsensical
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos