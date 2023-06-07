It seems we are looking for far-fetched solutions rather than what actually causes the malfunctioning of correctional facilities in our country. We’ve had privately run prisons for years.
We cannot at this juncture decide that the Mangaung Correctional Centre should be removed from private hands. The system used by the government to run prisons is flawed. The escape of Thabo Bester is not the first to happen. Prison escapes have happened dozens of times before in many of our prisons.
The escape of all prisoners is what our government must tackle with immediate effect, instead of focusing on the so-called high-profile jail-break by Thabo Bester.
If prisoners are incarcerated for rehabilitation, then dagga, drugs, liquor, knives and other weapons would never be found in prison facilities. Prisoners should never have access to cellphones. The plotting of murders, robberies, car hijackings and escapes from prisons are done through cellphones.
Our pleas to the government is for it to close the porous ports of entry. Thabo Bester and millions of people have found a leeway to enter and leave this country without being detected. That’s how weak our government is.
To reduce the number of escapes and crime in our prisons, it would be advisable for this government to start thinking about deploying undercover agents inside prisons to combat such embarrassments.
There should be no parole for those found guilty of helping prisoners escape or commit crimes inside prisons.
Mack Ratladi, email
READER LETTER | Deploy undercover agents in jails
