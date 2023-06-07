The carnage in Sudan is truly shocking. The African Union (AU) is a powerless institution that has not intervened to stabalise anarchy in Khartoum.
READER LETTER | AU and UN are toothless institutions
The carnage in Sudan is truly shocking. The African Union (AU) is a powerless institution that has not intervened to stabalise anarchy in Khartoum.
Over the past 100 years, leaders in Africa clung to power at any cost, and in the process killed over 30-million people. The UN remains overstretched in Africa, a continent of rebellion and coups. It will be severely and harshly judged, as the brutal slaughter of men, women and children continues unabated in many areas of Khartoum.
The abject failure of the UN in halting this carnage has cast a dark shadow over humanity. The whole of mankind has turned a blind eye to the human tragedy unfolding in the world’s conflict areas by chosing not to respond to their plight.
The world should be ashamed of its flight from moral responsibility and a retreat from its own standard of humanitarianism. We are all guilty of grave sins by remaining aloof.
We are witnessing crimes against humanity, war crimes on a massive scale, blatant violations of the Geneva Conventions, deliberate acts of mindless violence engineered by ruthless generals, which has come to stain the hands of not only the perpetrators but bystanders as well.
Despite the widespread publicity, the outside world has not come to grips with a global tragedy of such an unprecedented nature. Many find them impossible to believe, so monstrous that the so-called civilised world recoils in incredulousness before them. Millions of innocent people in Africa, Asia and the Middle East have perished in the most shocking ways.
The sorrowful cry of “never again”, referring to the holocaust, rings hollow.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
