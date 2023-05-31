China and the US are embroiled in a titanic full-fledged technology war with semiconductors at its core. As wars rage across the globe, conflicts that are planned and encouraged by all the major powers, semiconductors have become the oil of the 21st century.
Semiconductor chips power the world as the cutting edge technology. Its immensity is beyond comprehension. Without them, our computers, phones, cars and millions of devices that are essential to our everyday lives would cease to function.
Taiwan, which produces the most and advanced semiconductors chips, has managed to survive Chinese pressure because of what is globally termed “The silicon shield”. Any disruption in the production of semiconductors in Taiwan will have global ramifications, impacting every industrial institution on the planet. Our advanced civilisation will come to a halt.
This tiny electronic marvel, a product that more than any other, provides the foundation for economic, military and geopolitical power. The grim battle to control this ingenious technology is at the forefront of the Sino-American competition for total global supremacy, using semiconductors as a potent weapon of dominance.
Like nuclear weapons, the superpowers are out to control the proliferation of semiconductors. The world can survive and prosper without nuclear weapons. It cannot survive a single minute with semiconductors. Every item of our civilisation is powered and controlled by semiconductors. It’s removal will send us homo-sapiens back into the stone age.
A prominent Japanese personality once said that “Those who control semiconductors will control the world”. There is a direct relationship between computing power and military power. Missile systems and sixth generation weapons systems use advanced semiconductors to achieve supremacy at sea, under the sea, on land, in the air and in the fringes of outer space.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Semiconductor chips power the world, advance civilisation
Image: Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
China and the US are embroiled in a titanic full-fledged technology war with semiconductors at its core. As wars rage across the globe, conflicts that are planned and encouraged by all the major powers, semiconductors have become the oil of the 21st century.
Semiconductor chips power the world as the cutting edge technology. Its immensity is beyond comprehension. Without them, our computers, phones, cars and millions of devices that are essential to our everyday lives would cease to function.
Taiwan, which produces the most and advanced semiconductors chips, has managed to survive Chinese pressure because of what is globally termed “The silicon shield”. Any disruption in the production of semiconductors in Taiwan will have global ramifications, impacting every industrial institution on the planet. Our advanced civilisation will come to a halt.
This tiny electronic marvel, a product that more than any other, provides the foundation for economic, military and geopolitical power. The grim battle to control this ingenious technology is at the forefront of the Sino-American competition for total global supremacy, using semiconductors as a potent weapon of dominance.
Like nuclear weapons, the superpowers are out to control the proliferation of semiconductors. The world can survive and prosper without nuclear weapons. It cannot survive a single minute with semiconductors. Every item of our civilisation is powered and controlled by semiconductors. It’s removal will send us homo-sapiens back into the stone age.
A prominent Japanese personality once said that “Those who control semiconductors will control the world”. There is a direct relationship between computing power and military power. Missile systems and sixth generation weapons systems use advanced semiconductors to achieve supremacy at sea, under the sea, on land, in the air and in the fringes of outer space.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos