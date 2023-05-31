It was newsworthy to hear the World Health Organisation (WHO) announcing that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern and travel restrictions have been lifted for many countries.
Removal of travel restrictions worldwide will enable international tourism to regroup. The tourism industry was virtually dead due to travel restrictions amid the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is one of the major contributors to successful trading relations among countries.
The industry is not an end itself, but it must be complimented by the hospitality sector. The hotel sector was heavily affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many hotels are still suffocating from the effects of the pandemic and their occupancy rates remain alarmingly low.
Many employees will still be laid off. Therefore, we appeal to the municipalities, local governments and estate owners to lighten the burden on the hotel sector regarding rates and utility costs incurred by hotels.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Hotel sector needs relief after Covid-19 pandemic
Image: Supplied
