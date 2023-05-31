Gauteng has become a haven of corruption as officials continue to loot the public purse at the expense of service delivery with no consequence management in place to ensure that they are held accountable.
G-FleeT is one such entity that has fallen prey to corruption. While action has now been taken, it is very concerning that the former deputy directors of G-Fleet, Henrietta Khanyile and Siboniso Mthembu, only appeared in court this year, despite allegations of fraud of R16m taking place in 2016.
A case against the two suspects was only opened in February, despite the Gauteng department of roads, logistics and transport being aware of these corruption incidents that occurred seven years ago.
If this department was serious about rooting out corruption, Khanyile should not have been allowed to resign before being held accountable.
Her resignation was a way to escape from accounting for the millions of rand stolen from G-FleeT that were meant for service delivery.
Khanyile and Mthembu have appeared in court and their matter has been postponed. Delayed action in dealing with this case only adds to the existing understaffing issues at the G-FleeT Cape Town branch.
This is one of many cases where corrupt government officials are allowed to resign before facing the internal disciplinary processes and the might of the law.
Corruption is the number one enemy of service delivery and we will never allow corrupt officials to escape accountability.
Evert du Plessis, DA Gauteng MPL
READER LETTER | Corrupt officials must not escape accountability
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
