READER LETTER | African leaders bring their own countries down
Image: GCIS
In the past, we South Africans used to look down upon other African countries. This is because SA was doing much better economically, while African countries were poor.
The truth is: African leaders brought their countries down to their knees. This is due to corruption, greed and mismanagement. And these leaders didn’t see anything wrong with that.
Today, SA is almost a failed state, thanks to our corrupt and greedy political leaders. They are richer than entrepreneurs, yet they are not business people. When will a lifestyle audit be conducted among our leaders?
Last week, the media reported that Eskom wants to propose a stage 16 load shedding. I was shocked but not surprised. I knew this day was coming but I did not expect it so soon.
Not long ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity. Since Ramokgopa has been appointed as minister of electricity, load shedding has increased.
The weekend newspapers reported that food prices have risen due to load shedding. Clearly, electricity blackouts are threatening food security. Yet our government is not treating load shedding as an emergency.
In addition, many people have lost their jobs due to load shedding. The economy is also struggling to pick up because of the electricity blackouts, which has been with us from 2010.
I never thought our beautiful country will be in a position that it finds itself in today. I never thought that we would one day stay without electricity for four hours or more in a day.
One day, we will run to other African countries such as Zimbabwe to seek a better life, just like Zimbabweans had flocked to our country to search for greener pastures.
The other day, a Zimbabwean living in SA said: "Your country is fast becoming a banana republic, if not already, just like other African countries."
It hurts but it’s true.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
