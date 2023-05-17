READER LETTER | US treading on dangerous ground

This nation of ours, which does not fear the Lord and offends our faith in God, has proven itself fearful of people in the US in the last few days.
The day of reckoning has come for President Cyril Ramaphosa. I thought he was brave when he told former US President Donald J Trump to “keep his America and we will keep our SA” to loud applause.
But today the same Ramaphosa is forming expensive inquiries about a silly issue. The US is treading on dangerous ground in its attempts to ensure dominance and control.
If the US dares continue meddling in the affairs of SA its demise will be realised sooner than later. And if the US does dare cause security and economic instability in SA we will surely say there was once a mighty Christian nation called the US.
To put everything into context, the US is both nervous and panicking because it is facing a real catastrophe within itself because of the sinful way it has departed from trust in God and justice as well as how it has dealt with the Trump factor.
As things stand, the US is in danger of internal strife and real external threats within the next 10 to 20 years. The dollar is in danger of isolation including in Europe. Both Russia and China are waiting for the perfect moment and they will tear the US apart.
But this is a small matter compared to the danger posed by North Korea and Iran who meditate day and night on a way to decipher the military protection of the US. The US is certainly not in a position to dictate or bully SA.
The hand of God is and will be against them. Many of us actually admire the US for its roots of faith but we are not to be treated as children by mortals. There shall be no reversal of the consequences of such a deadly mistake and carelessness.
Khotso Moleko, Warrenville, Bloemfontein
