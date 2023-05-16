When the two bull elephants clash it’s the grass that suffers. It is not only disheartening for parents to involve kids and use them as scapegoats in their maintainance squabbles, it’s actually selfish, inconsiderate, stupid, reckless and very unfair.
Kids don’t deserve all the drama, trauma and torture all this nonsense put them through. The fights by parents as seen on child maintenance show on Moja Love TV channel, Pay Papgeld, are heartbreaking.
How do people feel appearing on national television because they are failing to support their own flesh and blood? Even worse, the affected children are watching.
I have a friend who went on to be successful despite having been abandoned by his father who did not want to support him financially and emotionally. He later fixed his father’s wrong ways by bringing him closer for a normal father and son relationship.
Not many can be so lucky to have a healthy relationship with their children after they deserted them when they were small. Children are not interested in parents’ mudslinging; such fights damage their self-worth, confidence and dreams. They grow angry, which might lead to depression and violent behaviour later.
The children need our presence more than presents. Being absent in their lives kills them inside. Treat them with love and care.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Stop papgeld wars, love and support your kids
Image: 123RF
When the two bull elephants clash it’s the grass that suffers. It is not only disheartening for parents to involve kids and use them as scapegoats in their maintainance squabbles, it’s actually selfish, inconsiderate, stupid, reckless and very unfair.
Kids don’t deserve all the drama, trauma and torture all this nonsense put them through. The fights by parents as seen on child maintenance show on Moja Love TV channel, Pay Papgeld, are heartbreaking.
How do people feel appearing on national television because they are failing to support their own flesh and blood? Even worse, the affected children are watching.
I have a friend who went on to be successful despite having been abandoned by his father who did not want to support him financially and emotionally. He later fixed his father’s wrong ways by bringing him closer for a normal father and son relationship.
Not many can be so lucky to have a healthy relationship with their children after they deserted them when they were small. Children are not interested in parents’ mudslinging; such fights damage their self-worth, confidence and dreams. They grow angry, which might lead to depression and violent behaviour later.
The children need our presence more than presents. Being absent in their lives kills them inside. Treat them with love and care.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos