READER LETTER | Losing power has huge implications

Losing political power is not as easy as being defeated in a game of play. It has huge implications. You forfeit the authority to guide and direct the fortunes of the whole population of a country. Access to the use and benefits of public resources is lost. Your social standing plummets to lower levels. You’re deported out of comfort zone. All these culminate in anger, bitterness and the propensity to avenge thereby making recovery difficult.
To end a one-party system, José` Eduardo dos Santos, leader of MPLA in Angola signed a peace pact with Jonas Savimbi of Unita for multi-party elections in 1992. But after defeat, Savimbi went back to stage guerilla attacks. Dos Santos led the country for more than three decades until he was forced out.
Our downfall in SA was rushing and paying lip service to the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission that was aimed to root out the skeletons of evil, greed and corruption as well as to serve as a deterrent. Hence subsequent commissions of enquiry came a cropper.
International pressure, offensive military and internal resistance all led to the multi-talks in Kempton Park. It was not a peace but a forced settlement. Many whites still bear resentment. Additionally, the exodus of defeated whites from the SADC region landed in SA. Patriotism is elusive to a population of disgruntled whites.
Our foundation was built on shaky ground. True democracy is a sine qua non [an essential condition, a thing that is absolutely necessary] of stability, peace and prosperity. Let’s expend our energy, time and resources to rebuilding an economically inclusive SA. Of course, not forgetting to encourage other African countries to develop their own (no outside messiah can save them from corrupt governments) and discourage the influx of immigrants in SA. The embattled SA cannot afford to carry the burden of other African nations.
The brotherly approach should be exploiting endowed resources and good governance in Africa.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Losing power has huge implications
Image: Alaister Russell
Losing political power is not as easy as being defeated in a game of play. It has huge implications. You forfeit the authority to guide and direct the fortunes of the whole population of a country. Access to the use and benefits of public resources is lost. Your social standing plummets to lower levels. You’re deported out of comfort zone. All these culminate in anger, bitterness and the propensity to avenge thereby making recovery difficult.
To end a one-party system, José` Eduardo dos Santos, leader of MPLA in Angola signed a peace pact with Jonas Savimbi of Unita for multi-party elections in 1992. But after defeat, Savimbi went back to stage guerilla attacks. Dos Santos led the country for more than three decades until he was forced out.
Our downfall in SA was rushing and paying lip service to the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission that was aimed to root out the skeletons of evil, greed and corruption as well as to serve as a deterrent. Hence subsequent commissions of enquiry came a cropper.
International pressure, offensive military and internal resistance all led to the multi-talks in Kempton Park. It was not a peace but a forced settlement. Many whites still bear resentment. Additionally, the exodus of defeated whites from the SADC region landed in SA. Patriotism is elusive to a population of disgruntled whites.
Our foundation was built on shaky ground. True democracy is a sine qua non [an essential condition, a thing that is absolutely necessary] of stability, peace and prosperity. Let’s expend our energy, time and resources to rebuilding an economically inclusive SA. Of course, not forgetting to encourage other African countries to develop their own (no outside messiah can save them from corrupt governments) and discourage the influx of immigrants in SA. The embattled SA cannot afford to carry the burden of other African nations.
The brotherly approach should be exploiting endowed resources and good governance in Africa.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos