READER LETTER |Let Sobukwe’s legacy live on
Image: Sunday Times
Congratulations to Robben Island Museum Council by declaring 2023 the Year of Robert Sobukwe. Such honour is long overdue and commemoration programmes will contribute immensely towards true liberation of black people.
Preserving the legacy of such a rare giant is a noble responsibility of genuine intellectuals and historians.The museum council chairperson, Prof Saths Cooper, is so right to tap into Robben Island history to propel humanity to rise positively beyond the painful past of SA.
Celebrating those who played a pivotal role in liberating Africa and the insemination of love for own heroes among blacks will break the onerous spell of self-hatred.
The society witnessed for years a collaborative effort to erase Sobukwe’s contribution from the pages of history. Sobukwe symbolised a baobab tree rooted in Africa.
The shade of such a tree will in the unforeseeable future awaken frozen wretched of the earth thoughts to clearly understand that ceaseless colonialism machinery wheels are intensely spinning to sustain oppression of blacks.
The dream of a free Africa is now a nightmare for the marginalised blacks. Many sons and daughters of Africa are perishing crossing the Mediterranean sea, hoping for a better future in foreign lands.
In order to retrace our footsteps towards total liberation of Africa, Sobukwe’s ideas must be rethought and should proudly inform the narrative of a prosperous, united Africa
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
