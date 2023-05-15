Over the last week, Yeoville and Hillbrow residents have been left without water. This outage is due to two pumps not being operational at the Yeoville reservoir, resulting in 34 streets not having water.
One of the two pumps has been repaired. Joburg Water has applied for an emergency procurement process to buy these two pumps. This is a capital investment which must go through a procurement process if it is not on the Capex budget for the year.
The finalisation of this process will take a couple of days. In addition, Joburg Water has also applied for a full value chain procurement. This means that it is not only for the buying of the pumps but also for the installation and commissioning of the pumps. In the meantime, residents are suffering mainly because of a lack of maintenance on the electrical infrastructure.
It is high time that the politicians allocating the budget take responsibility for the current situation.
Nico de Jager MPL, DA Gauteng spokesperson for infrastructure development
READER LETTER | Lack of maintenance leads to water outages
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
