READER LETTER | SA is slowly sliding into dictatorship
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
You know we don’t really need a government at any level anymore, we can just let the ANC continue to rule the country from the national executive committee (NEC) or any other little gathering of card-carrying, fully-branded clowns in ANC apparel. They think they rule SA.
Did you hear President Cyril Ramaphosa make the proclamation that the NEC had decided to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC)?
It was not “the government” or (God forbid) parliament that decided or announced, presumably with a token vote, that SA would be retiring from the ICC, it was the ruling party.
We are de facto a one-party dictatorship. Ramaphosa is seen far more often in his embarrassingly tatty ANC leather jacket and golf shirt than his South African-made suit with our South African flag on his lapel.
Some random committee of the ANC in KZN has apparently just fired the company which was supposed to be running the school feeding scheme in the province. It was found that this company was not supplying the food, and if it did, it was past its sell-by date and/or rotten.
The contract was undoubtedly a crooked tender deal to a corrupt ANC insider who in turn subcontracted to some slimy street comrades who made a lot of money feeding the kids in 4,000 schools. Do the sums, it was a large amount of money.
It is high time that patriotic South Africans wake up and smell the coffee before we are relegated to living in an unapologetic dictatorship. The only thing which can prevent this from happening is an outright routing of the ANC at the next elections.
To be satisfied with reducing the ANC to below 50%, as many parties like the DA seem to be happy with, is useless. Less than 2% or the complete annihilation of the ANC is the only way in which SA can have any hope in the future. Everything is possible if we true South Africans put our minds to it.
Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North, Johannesburg
