I surely can’t claim to be a legal fundi, far from it. But the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial puzzles me even worse now.
People have been arrested and charged with the killing of Meyiwa and of course they have pleaded guilty. Now the question is, are witnesses like MthokozisiThwala now claim to be able to identify any of the accused to be the ones responsible for the killing of Meyiwa?
Giving graphic details of how Meyiwa was killed doesn’t expose who the killers are. I thought it would be saying accused number so and so is the one who pulled the trigger and the prosecuting authorities and the defence would start arguing about that.
Otherwise, I am starting to suspect that wrong people might be on trial which is the waste of time and resources. This case has taken long let’s starts getting facts. Who killed Meyiwa?
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Will we ever know who killed Senzo Meyiwa?
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
I surely can’t claim to be a legal fundi, far from it. But the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial puzzles me even worse now.
People have been arrested and charged with the killing of Meyiwa and of course they have pleaded guilty. Now the question is, are witnesses like MthokozisiThwala now claim to be able to identify any of the accused to be the ones responsible for the killing of Meyiwa?
Giving graphic details of how Meyiwa was killed doesn’t expose who the killers are. I thought it would be saying accused number so and so is the one who pulled the trigger and the prosecuting authorities and the defence would start arguing about that.
Otherwise, I am starting to suspect that wrong people might be on trial which is the waste of time and resources. This case has taken long let’s starts getting facts. Who killed Meyiwa?
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos