The planned closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is by far one of the bigger undertakings that unfortunately must happen in order to ensure water security for the country. Because a number of municipalities will be affected, proper planning is even more crucial.
The Vaal River System as well as users along the Caledon River, including the Mangaung area will be affected. Municipalities in Mafube, Nketoana and Dihlabeng will be affected and the department of water and sanitation is currently engaging all these municipalities to ensure that they put contingency plans in place for the duration of the shutdown period.
The resulting stoppage of water coming from the tunnel is necessary in order to do a detailed inspection and maintenance during the months of October 2024 to March 2025.
Community engagements will also commence soon in an endeavour to communicate water conservation tips to communities as this will come in handy when there is a reduction in supply.
Patrons are requested by the department to continue to use water sparingly.
Larry Crisp, communications manager, Free State department of water and sanitation
READER LETTER |Preparing communities for water shutdown
Have you ever driven behind a vehicle that is spewing smoke so much you wonder to yourself how the ozone layer can possibly survive that? Then you run into the same model vehicle with interior well preserved, no noticeable smoke and shiny original paint job.
The visible differences can be attributed to operation and maintenance . Operations and maintenance of an item can contribute to the extension of its lifespan. The same goes for water and sanitation infrastructure in our communities.
Water and sanitation infrastructure costs billions of rands and all this money come from taxpayers who expect to receive outstanding services they deserve, as they have to pay to receive them.
When a plant fails to provide that crucial service, the entire community suffers. Water and sanitation plants operate 24/7 therefore planned shutdown and maintenance is crucial. The shutdown must be communicated well in advance by the bulk potable water provider, so that the community can make proper arrangements to have water during the interuption.
It is also the water service wuthority’s responsibility to provide water in the interim while maintenance is taking place. These planned maintenances help prevent bigger issues or breakages in the future.
Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure
The planned closure of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is by far one of the bigger undertakings that unfortunately must happen in order to ensure water security for the country. Because a number of municipalities will be affected, proper planning is even more crucial.
The Vaal River System as well as users along the Caledon River, including the Mangaung area will be affected. Municipalities in Mafube, Nketoana and Dihlabeng will be affected and the department of water and sanitation is currently engaging all these municipalities to ensure that they put contingency plans in place for the duration of the shutdown period.
The resulting stoppage of water coming from the tunnel is necessary in order to do a detailed inspection and maintenance during the months of October 2024 to March 2025.
Community engagements will also commence soon in an endeavour to communicate water conservation tips to communities as this will come in handy when there is a reduction in supply.
Patrons are requested by the department to continue to use water sparingly.
Larry Crisp, communications manager, Free State department of water and sanitation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos