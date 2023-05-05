Freedom Day has come and gone and 74 people are murdered in our country every day. These souls have lost their right to freedom. A lawless nation snatched their precious freedom in an orgy of violence unprecedented in our recorded history.
Crime has engulfed every province in our rainbow nation. The brutality and the brazenness of some of these horrendous murders is absolutely revolting. Our hard won democracy is in peril as we stagger from crisis to crisis.
It is extremely distressing to hear of violence that we have to face every day as law abiding citizens. We are witnessing a tsunami of lethal violence as violent criminals and murderers engulf the country in an orgy of mindless killings that has numbed our nation into a state of paralysis.
Sixty innocent people are murdered every day in crime-infested SA. Of those 10 are innocent women. The grim reality is that femicide is grossly underreported in the media and police reports often strip victims of their identity, turning them into statistics.
According to the human rights organisation, Centre for Constitutional Rights, the femicide rate in SA is five times the global average. We have one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world. Recorded sexual offences average around 146 a day, 116 of which are cases of rape.
These brutal statistics should keep us awake at night. Brazen criminals mock and scoff at the law. Our nation was founded on the belief that every person has rights, dignity and value. On national sanctity of Human Rights Day, we underscore our commitment to building a culture of life where all individuals are welcomed in life and protected in law.
We must always preserve human dignity and remember that human life is a gift from the Creator. Violence against women has made human rights abuse universal. Ruthless violence against women is the greatest human rights scandal of our times.
Freedom today is a mirage.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Freedom is a mirage in crime-infested SA
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Freedom Day has come and gone and 74 people are murdered in our country every day. These souls have lost their right to freedom. A lawless nation snatched their precious freedom in an orgy of violence unprecedented in our recorded history.
Crime has engulfed every province in our rainbow nation. The brutality and the brazenness of some of these horrendous murders is absolutely revolting. Our hard won democracy is in peril as we stagger from crisis to crisis.
It is extremely distressing to hear of violence that we have to face every day as law abiding citizens. We are witnessing a tsunami of lethal violence as violent criminals and murderers engulf the country in an orgy of mindless killings that has numbed our nation into a state of paralysis.
Sixty innocent people are murdered every day in crime-infested SA. Of those 10 are innocent women. The grim reality is that femicide is grossly underreported in the media and police reports often strip victims of their identity, turning them into statistics.
According to the human rights organisation, Centre for Constitutional Rights, the femicide rate in SA is five times the global average. We have one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world. Recorded sexual offences average around 146 a day, 116 of which are cases of rape.
These brutal statistics should keep us awake at night. Brazen criminals mock and scoff at the law. Our nation was founded on the belief that every person has rights, dignity and value. On national sanctity of Human Rights Day, we underscore our commitment to building a culture of life where all individuals are welcomed in life and protected in law.
We must always preserve human dignity and remember that human life is a gift from the Creator. Violence against women has made human rights abuse universal. Ruthless violence against women is the greatest human rights scandal of our times.
Freedom today is a mirage.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos