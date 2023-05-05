Premier Panyaza Lesufi has left many people with unanswered questions concerning his newly launched safety wardens.
There is no clarity as to where these safety wardens will be stationed and the areas they will be patrolling. I don’t understand how they will benefit our communities in fighting crime. We already have the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in our communities and it seems like these safety wardens are duplicating the work of the CPF.
The premier was supposed to train the CPF and give them positions as safety wardens instead of bringing people from other communities to work in different communities. The CPF understands the crime challenges faced by their communities. I feel like this is a waste of taxpayers’ money and that this initiative was rushed and not properly planned.
For these safety wardens to have an impact on our communities they must be adequately trained and equipped with the necessary resources needed. For this to happen, Lesufi must first go back to basics and fix all our police stations and ensure that the police have resources to fight crime, thereafter; he can introduce his safety wardens to assist the police.
Lerato Nkgweng, email
READER LETTER | CPFs should have been given safety wardens jobs
