READER LETTER | Rally behind Lesufi’s efforts, join the fight against crime

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi should be commended for taking thoughtful and bold steps to address crime in Gauteng following the successful pass out parade of thousands of wardens recently.
These young men and women who were previously unemployed have now been unleashed to various communities and crime hotspots in Gauteng with the purpose of preventing and fighting crime. One has however, made an observation that there are some within society using social media and other platforms to endeavour to deride the efforts of the Gauteng government.
What these critics deliberately overlook is that, on the same day, two new helicopters and a number of high performance vehicles were also unveiled. To top it, the premier announced that drones will be hovering above our spaces soon to complement the wardens and law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime coupled with the introduction of e-panic buttons as well as the installation of thousands of surveillance cameras in the streets of Gauteng.
What this simply tells is that these measures are part of a broader crime prevention and fighting strategy of the province as spearheaded by Lesufi. Therefore, it makes no sense at all to focus only on the thousands of youngsters and body shame some of them.
Condemnation around the period that they took to undergo training is also unjustifiable as these wardens are not meant to replace the police who undergo rigorous training. Their role is to simply augment and supplement the role played by the police, working closely with them as foot soldiers on the ground and directly link with communities.
For a very long time now, many including politicians in the opposition benches have been lamenting the state of lawlessness and crime in the country without coming up with tangible and implementable measures to curb this scourge of crime.
When concrete steps are taken and the plan Lesufi announced comes to fruition, alas, something else is found to belittle the efforts. What kind of society are we creating that finds fault with everything even when positive steps are taken to bring about lasting solutions to challenges confronting us?
Phaladi Seakgwe, Tshwane
READER LETTER | Rally behind Lesufi’s efforts, join the fight against crime
