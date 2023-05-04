Orlando Pirates have recently experienced serious injuries to key players as a result of poor officiating during their games.
Vincent Pule is currently out, and the past two weeks, Thembinkosi Lorch was roughed up by a Sekhukhune United player. And in that game the officiating referee, Ms Akhona Makalima, did not live up to her name when she did nothing to punish or seriously warn the culprit.
The PSL needs to think deeply about this matter.
Nathaniel Molokwane
Lenokwe Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Pirates a victim of shoddy refereeing
Image: Veli Nhlapo
