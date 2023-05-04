May Day has come and gone. This historic day presents an opportunity for workers to take stock and celebrate their successes, if there are any.
READER LETTER | Future of labour union organisations looks bleak
May Day has come and gone. This historic day presents an opportunity for workers to take stock and celebrate their successes, if there are any.
It seems there are more losses than wins for workers. The truth is the number of workers has shrinked. And it is expected to shrink even further in years to come. Consequently, the power (bargaining, striking and so on) of employees is waning.
On the other hand, the voice of workers union organisations is becoming faint by the day. I only hear the voice of Cosatu leader Zingiswa Losi once or twice a year. In fact, many workers don’t know who the leader of Cosatu is.
Another factor contributing to the weakness of labour union organisations is corruption. Workers’ money is used by union leaders for personal gain. And not much attention is being paid to these organisations in relation to corruption and mismanagement.
In addition, the nature of work has changed. Many companies have adopted work from home as part of work. Property companies that are leasing office space are losing revenue as a result. When workers spend most of their time away from the office, there are less labour disputes.
There are also less union meetings. This results in unions becoming irrelevant. Are the union organisations taking note of these developments? Today’s unionists are charlatans and are in bed with management.
In other words, they push the agenda of the employer at the expense of workers. They are looking after their interests. Hence, workers have lost confidence in unions. In conclusion, the future of union organisations looks bleak. They also don’t seem to be ready and prepared for change, which is already happening. They are stuck in the past. Whither unions organisations!
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
