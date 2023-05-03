The incoming SABC board approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa should be supported in rebuilding the national broadcaster.
Apart from prioritising the SABC’s finances, the board should evaluate the quality of radio stations and TV programme content and determine whether they are aligned to the National Development Plan’s vision and consumer expectations.
The majority of people still rely on the SABC for news, and so on Therefore, an assessment of past 30 years’ content by the board is also critical to inform the new direction for broadcaster.
As a national asset, if strategically used, it does have potential to build patriotic citizens, lead nation building content, afrocetric educational programmes, and so on.
Government should be persuaded to inject R5bn for the next five years towards quality content, branding, modern studio facilities, and so on, under stringent conditions.
The world broadcasting channels and new kids on the block are investing huge monies to hire well trained personnel, purchase the latest technologies to enhance quality and also showcasing stories from other countries in their programming.
Viewer loyalty can only be informed by world class content which SABC can offer. The staff, as a key component to drive SABC mandate, should be upskilled if necessary to be on par with their International counterparts. Salaries should be upgraded to be in line with international standards. A robust engagement with content providers, including the advertising industry, can strengthen relationships. Enlisting the services of more experienced independent producers can still play a role in ensuring quality content and creating jobs.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | New SABC board needs our support
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
