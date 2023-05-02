SA used to be referred to as the USA of Africa because of its world-class facilities and systems that helped public life move smoothly. We must work to bring back the glory days when we used to be a favourite destination for international travellers.
Why has SA fallen to such paltry standards when we had the means to take the old shine to new brighter levels? We should all take the blame for this fall for SA because we all watched as it happened before our eyes.
Fight for the upliftment of your country. Stand your ground like the student heroes of 1976 who took on armed police with no guns. The students’ uprising changed the face of the country and its politics, and led to the eventual fall of apartheid.
This was a country with the best in minerals and other resources. We are busy lobbying for investors to come take our resources, refine them and sell them back to us. What are universities and TVET colleges for if we will forever be short of skills? How do we get skills if we don’t create them?
What is education for if it does not empower our economy? We were the manufacturing giant of Africa for a very long time. Where did we go wrong? Let’s fix it.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Where did SA lose the plot?
