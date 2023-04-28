I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of prominent lawyer and philanthropist Tiego Moseneke. He was an outstanding and dedicated patriot who served our country with unswerving commitment. He stands out as a giant among those whose contributions have served and continue to serve us in our struggle to build a nation out of scattered hopes and lofty aspirations.
SA is now bereft of one of its longstanding founding heroes and his passing is a tremendous loss to the national community. We should be assured that while great people will die, death can never kill their names.
Moseneke was one of the most courageous lawyers that the African continent has ever produced. We shall surely miss him. Our obvious consolation is that he has left indelible imprints and footprints on the sands of time for us to continually remember him. His death represents the end of an era of those eminent jurists who fought at the high courts and made indelible marks in the judiciary.
Moseneke was purely a classical, erudite and distinguished jurist. Very eloquent, brilliant and with such jurisprudential sagacity of a rare breed. He was an epitome of judicial uprightness.
His contributions to our law and jurisprudence are unrivalled. He provided superb leadership for the legal system, improved the delivery of justice for the people, and earned the admiration of his colleagues throughout the judiciary.
Moseneke’s death is a huge loss to the law profession and of course our dear country. He was a great mentor and seemingly fixed like the Northern Star. We thank Almighty God for his life and times. May his profound soul rest in perfect peace. An individual of supreme excellence has left our earthly shores. Hamba Kahle, friend, comrade and stalwart, Tiego Moseneke.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Moseneke leaves void in legal fraternity and our hearts
Image: Encha.co.za
History will remember Comrade Tiego Moseneke 'as fearless, death-defying'
