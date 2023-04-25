SA is sinking under the grip of the politics of the stomach. Our politicians are no longer the nation’s future. Instead, they are causing the destruction of futures.
The future is bleak for the youth, unborn babies and the whole nation. In such situations we wonder what happened to the constitution. Where are the lawmakers? Where are the guardians of our constitution, if our constitution can be so easily abrogated, left and right? The politicians and corruptors are exploiting all the loopholes in our constitution so they can get away with murder. Our courts and laws are in limbo. There needs to be a judicial indaba to strengthen our constitutional clauses. Wrongdoers must go to jail. There must be no technicalities.
Since when do we hear of a special crime law unit having fumbled investigations, like our South African crime units having their cases dismissed in court-for lack evidence? How can you take a case to court without investigative evidence? Who are the seniors who signed for this case to go to court? Do they know their job? Why are they not fired? Were they vetted on appointment or is it still cadre appointment?
Every portfolio in this country is a disaster. What are the parliamentary portfolios doing? Are they not overseeing their portfolio ministers and their departments? Is there no judiciary oversight of all these porfolios in SA? Who does the constitutional oversight on these portfolios? They all seem to be blind men leading other blind men.
Wake up SA.
Themba Brown, Soweto.
READER LETTER | Greedy politicians destroying SA’s future
Image: 123RF
