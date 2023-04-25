My heart bleeds for our youths who find themselves sitting at home twiddling their thumbs doing absolutely nothing. My million dollar question is why do we always keep on blaming the government? Government can only do so much.
Don't ask what the country can do for you but ask what you can do for the country. Finding solace in substance abuse is wrong; it's not a solution.
There are many options out there; one can do voluntary work and gain valuable experience.
Government departments offer such opportunities and have the information on their systems. There's a lot young people can do and benefit from volunteering at their local police stations, libraries, clinics and even NGOs.
I have friends who are police and teachers today after going through such initiatives.
Being unemployed does not mean you're helpless. As you keep knocking on the doors for opportunities, be active in the meantime in individual or group projects – doors will open one day.
Those who open the doors want to know how active, creative and enterprising you are. Keep those hopes high; stay focused, on course and never give up. Raise your hand and be counted.
Don't stay at home doing nothing; join a sports or arts club, a church group or be active at the community centre. If there are no youth related activities there, start one – anything from debating club to food gardening projects. If there are no sports facilities, tell the ward councillor that the community centre needs equipment for table tennis, volleyball, basketball and anything that will keep you and your peers busy during the day.
Being out there and busy connects you to influential people and decision-makers who will assist you to get ahead in life
So get out there and do it; it's in your hands.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Get out and make yourself a useful person
Image: 123RF/william87
