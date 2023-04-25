×

Letters

READER LETTER | Gauteng slacking off on job creation

By READER LETTER - 25 April 2023 - 08:37
In the fourth quarter of 2022, 7.8-million people were without work, looking for work and available to work, of which 6.1-million were in long-term unemployment and nearly 1.7-million in short-term unemployment. File photo.
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo

Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of employment opportunities are once again being failed by the department of economic development. According to the third quarter report for the 2022/2023 financial year, the department was meant to create 40,000 jobs in the Global Business Services (GBS) sector, however, only 245 new jobs have been created.  

It is disappointing that this target was not met considering that this sector could be a gamechanger in job creation in this province. This sector includes services such as call centre operations, customer services, shared services, and labelling data for machine learning.  

This department has a responsibility to ensure that the correct environment is created for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy. However, the fact that the GBS target is not even close to being met is worrying.   

We will continue to put pressure on the department to ensure that these targets, which are critical to growing the economy, are met.     

Nicola Du Plessis MPL
DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Economic Development    

