Gauteng residents who are in desperate need of employment opportunities are once again being failed by the department of economic development. According to the third quarter report for the 2022/2023 financial year, the department was meant to create 40,000 jobs in the Global Business Services (GBS) sector, however, only 245 new jobs have been created.
It is disappointing that this target was not met considering that this sector could be a gamechanger in job creation in this province. This sector includes services such as call centre operations, customer services, shared services, and labelling data for machine learning.
This department has a responsibility to ensure that the correct environment is created for the private sector to invest in the Gauteng economy. However, the fact that the GBS target is not even close to being met is worrying.
We will continue to put pressure on the department to ensure that these targets, which are critical to growing the economy, are met.
Nicola Du Plessis MPL
DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Economic Development
READER LETTER | Gauteng slacking off on job creation
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo
