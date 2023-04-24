It is heartbreaking to watch as our country is torn apart by mindless violence. The massacre and murder of 10 innocent people in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, graphically illustrates that our rainbow nation has become a killing zone.
The slaughter two little friends aged five and six in Soweto, also last week, further illustrates that respect and fear of the law is non-existent in our country. No democracy can allow the kind of violence experienced in SA. No civilised society can tolerate such wanton disregard for human life; no state can accept such mindless discord. We have betrayed the legacy of our founding fathers, the Struggle heroes. by displaying all forms of prejudice, an affront to humanity.
These tragic deaths are a grave symbol; a symbol of the impotence of law enforcement in SA. Graphic mages of lifeless bodies, destruction of property, strewn across the nation as people flee to escape the fire and fury, of the land that was emancipated by beloved icon Nelson Mandela have become the order of the day.
Our leaders remain deaf to the cries and agony of the law abiding masses, who are being robbed, murdered, hijacked and kidnapped on a daily basis, fleeing for their lives as criminals brazenly violate the country’s laws. The deaths of so many innocent people means nothing to the leaders in government.
Let peace and tranquillity prevail in 2023.
Farouk Arie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Leaders have become deaf to our cries of agony
It is heartbreaking to watch as our country is torn apart by mindless violence. The massacre and murder of 10 innocent people in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, graphically illustrates that our rainbow nation has become a killing zone.
The slaughter two little friends aged five and six in Soweto, also last week, further illustrates that respect and fear of the law is non-existent in our country. No democracy can allow the kind of violence experienced in SA. No civilised society can tolerate such wanton disregard for human life; no state can accept such mindless discord. We have betrayed the legacy of our founding fathers, the Struggle heroes. by displaying all forms of prejudice, an affront to humanity.
These tragic deaths are a grave symbol; a symbol of the impotence of law enforcement in SA. Graphic mages of lifeless bodies, destruction of property, strewn across the nation as people flee to escape the fire and fury, of the land that was emancipated by beloved icon Nelson Mandela have become the order of the day.
Our leaders remain deaf to the cries and agony of the law abiding masses, who are being robbed, murdered, hijacked and kidnapped on a daily basis, fleeing for their lives as criminals brazenly violate the country’s laws. The deaths of so many innocent people means nothing to the leaders in government.
Let peace and tranquillity prevail in 2023.
Farouk Arie, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos