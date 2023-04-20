My beloved government never stops to amaze me. When it suits them they can take service to the doorsteps of the aged. Like when it is time for voting they will try by all means to get a vote from all the aged by arranging to have polling stations brought to the homes of the elderly, that is their service delivery.
READER LETTER | State only cares about the elderly at election time
Image: 123RF/sondem
My beloved government never stops to amaze me. When it suits them they can take service to the doorsteps of the aged. Like when it is time for voting they will try by all means to get a vote from all the aged by arranging to have polling stations brought to the homes of the elderly, that is their service delivery.
I have been so hurt recently when my 101-year-old mother was subjected to the strenuous and near impossible visit to the near post office that is almost 20km away from her home to have her fingerprints taken for Sassa emoluments, what a lot of hogwash!
Having struggled to arrive there, to add more salt to injury because of her advanced age, the poor machines at the post office could not detect her fingerprints, she was referred to the ever full offices of the department of home affairs, which happens to be on the first floor. Lifts are not working there, she had to be dragged through the stairs to that floor.
Again the machines could not help, so she went back to the post office. What a terrible humiliation my mother and my sister, who was assisting her, were subjected to. This is a terrible insult of the aged. Why can’t the same modus operandi used to amass votes be used to verify the fingers of these aged people?
Is it a sin to be old and a blessing to be a criminal because that is where you’ll get first class treatment? I still can’t figure out how my sister managed to deal with that situation. Those who are in charge of these shenanigans, shame on you!
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen , Limpopo
