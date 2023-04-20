According to the IEC, approximately 66% of the South African population that is eligible to vote did vote in the last national election. Also, statistics in the public domain indicate that about 13-million people who are eligible to vote did not vote.
If one considers that each person qualifies for a single vote, it is safe to say since there are only 319 registered political parties so far, the ratio of one party to voters is that for each party there are nearly 84,000 registered voters.
If we consider those who do vote, the ratio is about 55,000 voters for each party. In other words, if the parties were to divide the voters equally between them they would get the numbers above. So, it doesn't make any sense when people complain about too many parties at the ballot box, particularly when many of the people eligible to vote instead choose not to vote.
However, what is evident is that despite voter apathy, there is plenty of reasons for people to form political parties. And if we accept that it is a democratic right for anyone who feels that they are not represented politically to form their own party, does it mean this right must be suspended for the sake of those who feel that we must have three or two political parties?
Otherwise, there must be a law that says anyone who is eligible to vote but does not vote must lose some privileges like social grants or they must be suspended for a period of years from casting their votes. It makes no sense why would voters complain about having many options because the regulation of this already exists: only three parties have significant numbers in parliament where voters are "supposedly" represented.
Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein
READER LETTER | Don't complain about many parties
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
According to the IEC, approximately 66% of the South African population that is eligible to vote did vote in the last national election. Also, statistics in the public domain indicate that about 13-million people who are eligible to vote did not vote.
If one considers that each person qualifies for a single vote, it is safe to say since there are only 319 registered political parties so far, the ratio of one party to voters is that for each party there are nearly 84,000 registered voters.
If we consider those who do vote, the ratio is about 55,000 voters for each party. In other words, if the parties were to divide the voters equally between them they would get the numbers above. So, it doesn't make any sense when people complain about too many parties at the ballot box, particularly when many of the people eligible to vote instead choose not to vote.
However, what is evident is that despite voter apathy, there is plenty of reasons for people to form political parties. And if we accept that it is a democratic right for anyone who feels that they are not represented politically to form their own party, does it mean this right must be suspended for the sake of those who feel that we must have three or two political parties?
Otherwise, there must be a law that says anyone who is eligible to vote but does not vote must lose some privileges like social grants or they must be suspended for a period of years from casting their votes. It makes no sense why would voters complain about having many options because the regulation of this already exists: only three parties have significant numbers in parliament where voters are "supposedly" represented.
Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein
Ex-journalist Zibi forms new political party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos