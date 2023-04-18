READER LETTER | Small parties use coalition votes for positions

The time has come for South Africans to decide what they want in regards to service delivery.
The infighting in the municipalities was caused by communities and this has a huge effect on service delivery. Throwing your vote to anyone who gives you a lousy T-shirt is dangerous.
Well, these failed municipalities should be a wake up call to all South Africans. If the coalition deadlocks come to national government then South Africa is finished. I had a dream but mine was different from Martin Luther King Jr’s.
This situation will force us to vote for two parties in order to make SA move forward and that’s either the ANC or DA. The EFF has a childish agenda.
These small parties just want jobs from the bigger parties, hence the disruptions we see in the municipalities with coalition councils. They don’ care about the voters as long as they get what they want – positions on the council.
The problem manifests itself in parliament as well. When was the last time SA had a peaceful and respectful national assembly sitting? And this is all because of voting without thinking of the consequences.
If we pit the ANC against DA then you will see the ruling party will never retain ministers like Ronald Lamola, Bheki Cele and Gwede Mantashe and other deadwood.
Amos Motloding
Jamela Village, Limpopo
