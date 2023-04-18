×

Letters

READER LETTER | Kids’ misbehaviour fueled by parents

By READER LETTER - 18 April 2023 - 08:52
Parents should remember that the behaviour of their kids out there is a direct reflection of who they are, says the writer.
Image: 123RF

I have always wondered why children today are so unruly, disobedient, mischievous and uncontrollable. The answer is simple: its the ambivalence of the approach by todays parents.

We can blame the children for their erratic behaviour but the fault lies with us,  the  parents. Do we teach them respect at home? We grew up with our neighbours being part of the family and life was good.

Times have changed and as parents we have dropped the ball. There are too many wrong things parents do today, setting bad examples for the children. These include erratic behaviour in the community while the children watch. Such behaviour includes public drinking, illicit affairs with neighbours and recklessness with finances.

Can you imagine the humility visited upon your kid when you send them next door to borrow money on your behalf? What lesson are you imparting, including when the neighbour has to remind you about paying your debt to them?

Today’s children may be out of line most of the times but as parents we are not helping to correct the situation, making it worse in many situations. Lets stop confusing the kids; lets go back to basics and reclaim the dignified way of things, including reviving the believe that it takes a village to raise a child.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga

