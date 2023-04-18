I have always wondered why children today are so unruly, disobedient, mischievous and uncontrollable. The answer is simple: it’s the ambivalence of the approach by today’s parents.
We can blame the children for their erratic behaviour but the fault lies with us, the parents. Do we teach them respect at home? We grew up with our neighbours being part of the family and life was good.
Times have changed and as parents we have dropped the ball. There are too many wrong things parents do today, setting bad examples for the children. These include erratic behaviour in the community while the children watch. Such behaviour includes public drinking, illicit affairs with neighbours and recklessness with finances.
Can you imagine the humility visited upon your kid when you send them next door to borrow money on your behalf? What lesson are you imparting, including when the neighbour has to remind you about paying your debt to them?
Today’s children may be out of line most of the times but as parents we are not helping to correct the situation, making it worse in many situations. Let’s stop confusing the kids; let’s go back to basics and reclaim the dignified way of things, including reviving the believe that it takes a village to raise a child.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
READER LETTER | Kids’ misbehaviour fueled by parents
Image: 123RF
