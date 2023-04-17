Freedom without quality education is suppression. Education remains elusive for the majority people of this country. They are excluded financially. When will this stop?
That said, we claim to be a non-racial society. However, our politics are racially inclined. Politicians represent their races . FF Plus represents white Afrikaners. When there is an injustice against blacks perpetrated by whites, the FF Plus keeps quiet.
Citizens also vote on the basis of sentiment. Blacks vote for ANC, whites for DA and FF Plus. Performance and policy are not considered during voting. Yet we expect our country to develop and be progressive.
What is there to celebrate on April 27? Nothing, really. The life of the poor masses has not improved. Instead, it has gotten worse. The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Thabile Mange, Mogale city
READER LETTER | Why should we celebrate Freedom Day?
April 27 marks Freedom Day. This historic day evokes memories of 1994. Most people in this country casted their votes for the very first time on this day.
29 years later, I ask: are we free? Do we have reasons to celebrate on Freedom Day? Is our democracy enhanced and thriving? Have we arrived at the Promised Land? There are no easy answers.
As things stand, the poor are poorer. The quality of life has also gone down. Unemployment is unprecedentedly high and the economy is down. Nothing suggests that things will improve anytime soon.
In addition, freedom without economic power is useless. Blacks are politically free but economically suppressed. The economy of the country is in the hands of white people.
Freedom without land is not true freedom. Blacks don’t own the land. It is owned by the minority people of this country. On the other hand, government is dillydallying on the land question.
