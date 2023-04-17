×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Has SA transformed after 1994?

17 April 2023 - 12:17
South African flag.
South African flag.
Image: 123rf

All the struggle heroes returned from exile with one thing in mind: social and economic transformation, an agenda that was meant to correct the injustices of the past, which was an honourable thing to do.

Did it work, are things better now? Are we all happy and feel that our lives have changed for the better and therefore, we can continue with the agenda of transformation? It is a wise man that learns from their mistakes and those of others.

Looking at countries that achieved independence long before us, with some of them like some Zimbabweans admitting that, since grabbing land and livestock from whites in pursuit of social and economic justice, everything is worse than before.

Those who are not ashamed to tell the truth actually say South Africans were wise not to antagonise whites, which is why they can come here for better economic opportunities.

So, having seen how transformation in all the areas in which it has been implemented in our country since 1994 has dismally collapsed everything, with everyone interested more in lining their own pockets than delivery of services to the people, does it make any sense to continue with this destructive agenda?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Animals behave much better than EFF members

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s unfortunate reference to EFF members as animals was in effect an insult to animals, because ...
Opinion
2 months ago

READER LETTER | Cyril’s speech gives us hope, expectations

Practical and drastic measures, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be introduced and implemented to address the current crises ravaging the ...
Opinion
2 months ago

READER LETTER | Questions hover over ‘Spursgate’

As Tottenham Hotspurs find themselves I have to a in the middle of a scandal, here in SA, SA Tourism South Africa haven’t covered themselves in glory.
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi