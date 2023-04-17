All the struggle heroes returned from exile with one thing in mind: social and economic transformation, an agenda that was meant to correct the injustices of the past, which was an honourable thing to do.
Did it work, are things better now? Are we all happy and feel that our lives have changed for the better and therefore, we can continue with the agenda of transformation? It is a wise man that learns from their mistakes and those of others.
Looking at countries that achieved independence long before us, with some of them like some Zimbabweans admitting that, since grabbing land and livestock from whites in pursuit of social and economic justice, everything is worse than before.
Those who are not ashamed to tell the truth actually say South Africans were wise not to antagonise whites, which is why they can come here for better economic opportunities.
So, having seen how transformation in all the areas in which it has been implemented in our country since 1994 has dismally collapsed everything, with everyone interested more in lining their own pockets than delivery of services to the people, does it make any sense to continue with this destructive agenda?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Has SA transformed after 1994?
Image: 123rf
All the struggle heroes returned from exile with one thing in mind: social and economic transformation, an agenda that was meant to correct the injustices of the past, which was an honourable thing to do.
Did it work, are things better now? Are we all happy and feel that our lives have changed for the better and therefore, we can continue with the agenda of transformation? It is a wise man that learns from their mistakes and those of others.
Looking at countries that achieved independence long before us, with some of them like some Zimbabweans admitting that, since grabbing land and livestock from whites in pursuit of social and economic justice, everything is worse than before.
Those who are not ashamed to tell the truth actually say South Africans were wise not to antagonise whites, which is why they can come here for better economic opportunities.
So, having seen how transformation in all the areas in which it has been implemented in our country since 1994 has dismally collapsed everything, with everyone interested more in lining their own pockets than delivery of services to the people, does it make any sense to continue with this destructive agenda?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Animals behave much better than EFF members
READER LETTER | Cyril’s speech gives us hope, expectations
READER LETTER | Questions hover over ‘Spursgate’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos