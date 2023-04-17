×

Letters

READER LETTER | Bester was deliberately kept undocumented

17 April 2023 - 12:11
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Supplied

The department of justice and constitutional development, correctional service centres and the South African Police Service are useless. They are failing to do their job.

What they know best is to solicit bribes. These institutions have realised that Thabo Bester did not have an identity document but failed to contact home affairs to issue him with an identity document.

They did this deliberately as they knew one day  he would be smuggled out of jail.  Police officers, politicians and businesspeople used them to kill informers and their opponents. 

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

