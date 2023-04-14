May I humbly ask what is happening in Tshwane council, is it a vindication of the then president of the demised apartheid regime PW Botha?
READER LETTER | Tshwane potholes a crying shame
Image: Christian Delbert/123rf.com
May I humbly ask what is happening in Tshwane council, is it a vindication of the then president of the demised apartheid regime PW Botha?
Botha said black people would not be able to govern SA, there would be chaos, killing of one another, theft and looting of public assets. Are we going to remain quiet and uninterested like our ruling political leaders when the capital city of SA is descending into an abysmal pit of perpetual despair, hopelessness and lawlessness?
Let there be law and order, our councillors desisting from playing money political games when our roads have potholes that look like abnormal decoration in our sight, not to mention tourists.
For example, the potholes around the GaRankuwa Shopping Mall next to the department of public works offices represent a normal sight in eyes of the public works workers, if there are any.
Alfred Bantseke, GaRankuwa, Tshwane
