The ANC has been in power for more than 27 years uninterrupted. Yet it has failed to fulfil many of its promises. It has also failed to build institutions, SOEs and so on.
What the governing party has succeeded in doing is to collapse everything. In the past, Eskom was a company of choice. Many people wanted to work for the power utility.
Now Eskom is a shadow of its former self. The company's financial books are not in a healthy state. Instead, it depends on government bailouts. Not only that, but it is also failing to keep the lights on, contributing to the high unemployment rate.
In the past, Prasa was an efficient company. Trains ran smoothly and on time. Employees were also proud to work and be associated with the company. Not any more.
Today, we don't have train stations and railroads. The infrastructure has been destroyed right under the nose of the ANC government. And it has done nothing to stop this destruction.
In addition, the Post Office was reliable and efficient. It was also one of the major employers in the country. Its employees also had good customer service.
Fast-forward to today. In Kagiso, on the West Rand, there is no post office. We are using the Azaadville and Krugersdorp ones. Pensioners get their pensions via the post office. On payday, they have to go to Krugersdorp or Azaadville.
Not long ago, the organisation announced that the jobs of its 6,000 employees are on the line. This week, I read in the media that the post office is facing liquidation. My heart sank.
It is clear that the governing party has betrayed the trust of voters. And it does not care. Instead, it is taking this country down while its members are enriching themselves at the expense of the poor masses. What a disappointment!
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Everything is collapsing under the ANC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC has been in power for more than 27 years uninterrupted. Yet it has failed to fulfil many of its promises. It has also failed to build institutions, SOEs and so on.
What the governing party has succeeded in doing is to collapse everything. In the past, Eskom was a company of choice. Many people wanted to work for the power utility.
Now Eskom is a shadow of its former self. The company's financial books are not in a healthy state. Instead, it depends on government bailouts. Not only that, but it is also failing to keep the lights on, contributing to the high unemployment rate.
In the past, Prasa was an efficient company. Trains ran smoothly and on time. Employees were also proud to work and be associated with the company. Not any more.
Today, we don't have train stations and railroads. The infrastructure has been destroyed right under the nose of the ANC government. And it has done nothing to stop this destruction.
In addition, the Post Office was reliable and efficient. It was also one of the major employers in the country. Its employees also had good customer service.
Fast-forward to today. In Kagiso, on the West Rand, there is no post office. We are using the Azaadville and Krugersdorp ones. Pensioners get their pensions via the post office. On payday, they have to go to Krugersdorp or Azaadville.
Not long ago, the organisation announced that the jobs of its 6,000 employees are on the line. This week, I read in the media that the post office is facing liquidation. My heart sank.
It is clear that the governing party has betrayed the trust of voters. And it does not care. Instead, it is taking this country down while its members are enriching themselves at the expense of the poor masses. What a disappointment!
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos