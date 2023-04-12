×

Letters

READER LETTER | Small fish scapegoats in Bester escape case

By READER LETTER - 12 April 2023 - 09:49
Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, father of Dr Nandipha Madugumana, with his co-accused and former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara in the dock at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. The pair face charges of aiding and abetting Thabo Bester in his audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

What would happen if G4S officials, police officers, correctional services officials and ANC comrades had a hand in the fake death of Thabo Bester and escape from prison? Who organised a dead body to be brought into the Mangaung Correctional Centre? 

Is the government going to discipline its deployees and senior police officers if found to be involved in the escape of Thabo Bester? Nothing will happen. I also doubt that senior G4S could be disciplined except poor ordinary officials.

The two arrested G4S employees are small fish. The big fish will never be arrested because they are connected to higher places. The Tanzanian law enforcement agencies should be applauded for apprehending the two fugitives. If the wanted fugitives were found in SA, our law enforcement agencies would have accepted bribes from them and let them proceed with their journey.

Our police officers are useless because they choose what they do. They do not even investigate serious allegations when informed by concerned citizens unless a case is opened.  

Our law enforcement agencies do not fight crime but are involved in ANC politics. G4S officials claim that Thabo Bester faked his death. That is nonsense. Bester did not fake his own death but senior G4S officials and senior police officers faked his death. 

I hope police minister Bheki Cele would concede that poor and unemployed people are not involved in corruption. However, it is committed by individuals earning a decent salary every month. They do it because of greed.

Who authorised the delivery of a dead body to prison? Thabo Bester escaped from prison last year May and G4S and correctional services officials were aware that he did not die in the cell fire, but was assisted by them to escape. If it was not for the GroundUp journalistic investigations, Thabo Bester would be a free man enjoying himself with his girlfriend protected by corrupt senior police officers and politicians. GroundUp journalists and the Tanzanian police officers should be applauded for a job well done.

Lyborn Rikhotso Giyani 

